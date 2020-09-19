Phillip Cocu shares latest update after injury worry for new recruit

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has admitted he doesn’t know the extent of the injury that forced off Kamil Jozwiak this afternoon.

The Rams finally completed a deal for the Polish international last week and he was handed his debut at Kenilworth Road.

However, it was a day to forget for Derby, as they were beaten 2-1 by the Hatters and Jozwiak couldn’t complete the full 90 minutes, despite a decent showing, as he was replaced by Morgan Whittaker late on after suffering with a knee problem.

Obviously, that has left the fans worried and Cocu gave an update to Derbyshire Live on the latest with the wide man.

“The injury. We do not know yet, it was a collision between two players and he felt the inside of his knee. We have to see and assess. Hopefully it is not serious because we have just got him in the building and don’t want to lose him.”

The East Midlands outfit, who lost on the opening day as well, are back in action against Blackburn Rovers next week.

The verdict

This is clearly a major worry for Derby as any knee injury has the potential to be a serious one and everyone connected to the club will be hoping this is just minor.

In fairness to Cocu, this is the only update he will have been able to provide as it’s too soon to know what has actually happened.

So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing if anything is damaged in the coming days.

