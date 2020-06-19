Phillip Cocu reveals significant Derby County blow ahead of Championship resumption

Derby County forward Jack Marriott is likely to be out of action for the rest of the season due to groin injury, Phillip Cocu has revealed.

Marriott has struggled for form and regular game time under Cocu this season, and has encountered a couple of frustrating problems with injury.

The 25-year-old has scored only two goals in the Championship, and 19 of his 29 league appearances have come from off the bench after a frustrating season so far.

Marriott was a vital player under Frank Lampard last season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions following his arrival from Peterborough United, and was especially key in the latter stages of the campaign.

But the striker looks set to endure a frustrating end to this season, though, with Cocu revealing that Derby are likely to be without Marriott for the end of the season due to a groin problem.

Marriott has undergone groin surgery and has been unable to train with his teammates since they returned to Moor Farm ahead of the resumption of the Championship.

As per Derby’s official club website, Cocu said: “Jack has had small surgery and he will be out for, most likely, the rest of the season. We will see how he comes out of the surgery in the next couple of weeks.”

Derby have a slight chance of making the play-offs under Cocu this season; the Rams sit 12th in the Championship table, and lie only five points off the top-six with nine games remaining.

The Verdict

It has been a frustrating campaign for Marriott and this sums his season up.

Derby have a faint chance of making the play-offs and Marriott is a big-game player as proved last season, so he would have been desperate to make an impact between now and the end of the campaign.

Whether his future lies at Pride Park beyond this season remains to be seen, as he has been in and out of the team all season long.