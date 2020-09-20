Phillip Cocu reveals Derby County transfer worry

Derby County manager Philip Cocu has admitted that if big teams come in for the club’s youngsters then they could depart.

The Rams are currently undergoing a process of change at the club with a lot of the experienced heads out the door with new youth entering the equation.

Players such as Jason Knight and Louie Sibley are just two who have been impressive in the team and have the ability to go on achieve big things for the football club.

Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe have proved that some star players can come through the Rams academy and go onto to play in the Premier League, with the pair signing for Sheffield United.

Cocu has expressed that he hopes they will be here for the long-term but knows that sometimes you cannot turn down big money.

Speaking to Rams TV, Cocu said: “As we know, you have to perform and deliver. Now and then you, must take a break and see what we are building and try to shape the team that will hopefully be here for the long-term.

“You never know if real big teams come in with big money, but if not, we know that we have got a really good set of youngsters and a set of quality players being part of the club.”

The Verdict

Cocu has a great set of youngsters at the club and they’ve all played a key part in helping the club progress since Frank Lampard left.

It is currently a process at Derby and supporters must remember that and not get frustrated with some of the younger players if they make mistakes or don’t perform straight away every week for the Rams.

It’ll be interesting to see how they all develop, and it would be nice to see Cocu and Derby keep hold of these players for a few more years.