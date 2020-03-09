Phillip Cocu reacts when asked if Derby County can finish in the top six

Phillip Cocu has stated that Derby County still have a chance of making the play-offs despite their difficult Championship run-in.

The Rams earned yet another three points on the weekend when they thrashed Blackburn Rovers at Pride Park and with Tony Mowbray’s side above Derby in the table, the result came as a timely reminder that the top six is still within reasonable distance.

Derby are now just five points off sixth placed Preston North End and they face the Lilywhites in a couple of weeks time at Deepdale and alongside Alex Neil’s side, the Rams still have to promotion chasers Brentford, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United before the season is complete.

Cocu has insisted that there is always a chance, especially when considering how many points are still up for grabs.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Cocu said: “There is always a chance if you count the amount of games and points. We have some difficult games to play against teams above us, but if you have a result against them you get closer.”

Can you get 100% in this Derby County quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this former Derby centre-back? Richard Keogh Jason Shackell Curtis Davies Matt Clarke

The Verdict

Derby have had a real uplift over recent months, and with all of the off-field antics that have occurred throughout the campaign, you have to praise the job Cocu has done at the club.

Remarkably, despite all the criticism the club has got on the pitch, they are just five points behind where they were at this time last season and there is now a real sense of hope once more around the club.

It should be a thrilling end to the season, and it’s not unlikely that they can’t get near to the top six purely because they have to play quite a few sides above them in the table.

If they can win a few of them then it will only congest the table and it will give the Rams a great opportunity of ending the season with a remarkable achievement.