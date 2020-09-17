Phillip Cocu reacts to emerging Derby County transfer rumour involving ex-PL player

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has issued a message regarding links of the Rams making a move for Jordon Ibe.

It was reported earlier in the week on Football Insider that the former Liverpool winger was undergoing a medical at Derby ahead of securing a permanent deal at Pride Park, however as of yet, there has been no official correspondence from the Rams regarding a deal.

The 24-year-old is currently a free-agent after being released from his contract at AFC Bournemouth following four years at the club.

And responding to links in the press, Cocu has reacted.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rams boss Cocu said: “He is a player with a lot of potential.

“He was here in 2015, at Derby, so he is well known here.

“Everybody with quality who brings us something more to the team, it is an option, but I cannot say if we are close or not.

“We work on strengthening the team. While there is nothing to confirm, I won’t.”

Ibe has hardly featured for the Cherries over the last few seasons and his last appearance for the south coast club came back in August 2019, but the Rams are supposedly keen on reuniting with the player whom enjoyed a loan stint at the club back in 2015.

The Rams announced the signing of another winger in the form of Polish international Kamil Jozwiak on Wednesday, as they aim to bolster their options in attacking areas.