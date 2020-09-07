Phillip Cocu reacts as Derby County, Sheffield United transfer agreement edges closer

Phillip Cocu has remained coy on the speculation heavily linking Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe with moves to Sheffield United.

It emerged at the weekend that the Blades are close to completing a double deal for Derby’s two full-backs, as Chris Wilder looks to strengthen his squad before the start of the Premier League campaign.

Bogle and Lowe were both missing for Derby as they progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday afternoon, after defeating League Two newcomers Barrow on penalties at Pride Park.

Sky Sports report that Bogle and Lowe are close to joining Sheffield United for a double deal worth around £15million, with the latter passing his medical in Sheffield on Sunday with a four-year deal in the offing.

Bogle has been a regular for Derby since Frank Lampard introduced him to the first-team in 2018/19, whilst Lowe became their first-choice left-back ahead of Scott Malone under Cocu last season.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Cocu admitted that he knows about the rumours, but refused to comment on any speculation linking the pair with moves away.

He said: “I know about the rumours, but at the moment I cannot confirm. It is like incomings, I am happy to confirm it when I can.

“I said last week, in the press conference as well, it could be that players will go out and there will definitely be players coming in, but I cannot confirm it as this time.”

The Verdict

This should be a worrying piece of news for Derby fans.

Bogle and Lowe are two very young, talented players who have risen through the academy ranks, but £15million seems quite cheap given their importance to the team.

If Cocu sticks with his 5-3-2 formation heading into next season, then straight away, they need to replace Bogle and Lowe, and they don’t really have anyone who can step in straight away.