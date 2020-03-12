Phillip Cocu provides honest thoughts on Derby County’s top-six chances

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has provided an honest verdict on his side’s chances of reaching the play-offs, saying his players are just thinking about the short-term.

Up until this point, it has been a mixed season for Derby fans, having seen Dutch coach Cocu try to embed his methods into the club.

Taking over from Frank Lampard last summer, Cocu was handed a rebuilding job at Pride Park, having seen the likes of Harry Wilson and Mason Mount return to their parent clubs.

Results during the first six months of the season were largely inconsistent, but since the turn of 2020, things have dramatically improved.

Wayne Rooney’s arrival in January has been key to the improvement, whilst the form of a number of players such as Chris Martin, Martyn Waghorn and Tom Lawrence, has also seen Derby impress.

Sitting 12th in the Championship, the Rams find themselves just five points off the play-off places and a win against Millwall at the weekend could further close the gap.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Cocu was quizzed on his side’s chances of reaching the play-offs, but the former PSV Eindhoven coach remained calm on the chances.

🗣️ PC: “There’s ambition and drive. For some, it can be the play-offs, but the real focus is on the short term. We have back-to-back wins, but we can’t just be satisfied with that, we need more results.” pic.twitter.com/hOwQjBVVS0 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 12, 2020

The Verdict

It would be remarkable if Cocu can lead Derby to a play-off place, given that the Dutchman has had to deal with a lot during his first season in charge and rebuild after Lampard’s era.

It is getting tighter and tighter in the Championship top-half though, and results will need to keep on coming for the Rams if they are to attempt another visit to Wembley.