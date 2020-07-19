Phillip Cocu provides encouraging update on Derby County star’s contract talks

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu remains hopeful that the club can agree terms with Chris Martin to extend his contract at Pride Park after the striker scored his 12th goal of the season this afternoon.

Martin opened the scoring during the Ram’s clash with Championship winners Leeds United, but the striker’s effort was not enough to win the game as the Whites went on to claim a 3-1 victory courtesy of goals from Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton and a Matt Clarke own goal.

However, Martin received plenty of plaudits for his performance on an otherwise disappointing afternoon for the Rams, with the frontman finding the net for his second goal since the season’s resumption and in what was his fifth straight start for Cocu’s side.

The 31-year-old was frozen out by Cocu during the opening weeks of the Championship season, but he then gradually worked his way into the Dutchman’s plans before scoring three goals in his first four league appearances this term.

Martin has now established himself as a key part of Derby’s attacking unit with the season now reaching its conclusion, but the former Norwich man is currently scheduled to leave the club shortly with this contract running out this summer.

Speaking after the Leeds clash, Cocu has now revealed that talks over Martin’s future are still ongoing with the two parties striving to reach an agreement, and the Derby boss confessed he would like to keep the striker at the club for next season.

“It’s still in progress. Hopefully we can find an agreement. I’d like to keep him around,” he told The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway.

The Verdict

Martin has certainly been a fantastic servant for Derby over the years, while he has proved to be a valuable asset for the Rams this season, but there will be plenty of Derby supporters who may feel the club should move on from Martin at the end of the season.

There will be an expectation that Derby launch a serious challenge for promotion next season, and Cocu must ask himself whether Martin is the man to fire his side into the Premier League given the striker is now starting to enter the twilight years of his career.

It could well prove beneficial to keep Martin at Pride Park if the two parties can reach a sensible agreement, but Derby will surely be looking to delve into the transfer market for a top-class striker this summer so it may be a financial issue stalling the proposed deal.