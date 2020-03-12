Phillip Cocu provides contract update on in-form Derby County man

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has revealed his delight with how Chris Martin is playing and stated that talks over a new contract will take place as they assess the squad in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form recently for the Rams, with his two goals against Blackburn Rovers last time out taking him to nine for the Championship season.

As well as weighing in with crucial strikes, the Scottish international has been impressing with his ability to link play whilst leading the line.

Therefore, with Martin’s contract up in the summer, many fans are calling for the club to sort a new deal out for the player.

And, Derbyshire Live have revealed how Cocu explained that the club will be looking ahead to next season in the coming weeks.

“Cocu said the end of this month, beginning of April they’ll start to look towards what they want the squad to look like next season. At that point they’ll assess Chris Martin and his contract situation.”

The Dutch coach also stated; “he is in a good moment. When you see him playing he is enjoying himself.”

Can you name the last 13 Derby County players to wear the number 9 shirt?

1 of 13 Which target man was wearing the number nine during a brief loan spell towards the end of the 2003/04 campaign? Lee Bradbury Danny Dichio Manel Paul Peschisolido

The verdict

Martin has been brilliant recently and it’s his form that has played a big part in keeping the Rams faint play-off hopes alive.

So, you can understand why there are calls to agree a new deal but Cocu is right to take his time and think things through before making a decision.

It has to make sense financially for the club and they are still in with a shout of promotion so this could be something that takes place in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.