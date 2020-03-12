Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has offered an update on the fitness of Rams duo Duane Holmes and Tom Huddlestone, with both players having recently been sidelined for the Midlands club.

Holmes has spent time on the treatment table for a few weeks, after picking up a lower leg injury during an earlier game against Huddersfield Town this term.

Huddlestone, meanwhile, has been sidelined for a few months due to a hamstring injury which was sustained in bizarre circumstances as the player took a penalty against Championship strugglers Barnsley back in October.

QUIZ: Are these 15 Derby County facts true or false? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 The club was founded in 1885. True False

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Millwall this weekend, Cocu told reporters the the following with regards to the duo’s availability for the clash via the club’s official Twitter account:

Phillip also revealed that Tom Huddlestone is back training with the team, and ‘feeling better every day’ but will need more time before being available. He added that Duane Holmes is doing individual sessions with the physio, but is a couple of weeks away from team sessions. pic.twitter.com/3h0lFxv5Np — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 12, 2020

Both players have been almost ever present for the Rams this term, with the duo playing a total of 43 games between them across all competitions this campaign in what has been a largely inconsistent first season for Cocu at the helm.

The Verdict

News of Huddlestone returning to training will surely fill many in the Derby squad with confidence, with the experienced former Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City midfielder possessing a great record at Football League level.

Although Holmes is still a few weeks away, Cocu will indeed take solace in the fact that he will have the bright attacking player back fresh for next season as the Rams seek to make another push for the play-offs as they seem ever likely to miss out this time round.

Meanwhile, the Pride Park club will be seeking to pick up another three points this weekend as they look to close the gap on the top six when they take on a tough Millwall side at the New Den.