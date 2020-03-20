Phillip Cocu must consider offering fresh terms to this Derby County man: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

When Derby County opted to appoint Phillip Cocu as their new manager last summer following Frank Lampard’s decision to move to Chelsea, expectations were high amongst the club’s supporters.

Although the Dutchman had never worked in a coaching capacity in England before, he achieved a huge amount of success during his time in charge of PSV Eindhoven and thus arrived at Pride Park with a glowing reputation.

Given that the Rams had narrowly missed out on ending their hiatus from the Premier League during the previous campaign, Cocu would have been hoping to guide his side to a positive start to the 2019/20 season.

However, despite sealing an opening day victory over Huddersfield Town, Derby struggled considerably for consistency during the opening months of the 49-year-old’s tenure.

Whilst they were fairly impressive in an attacking sense, the Rams’ woes stemmed from their inability to prevent the opposition from scoring.

In need of an individual to step up to the mark for his side, Cocu opted to turn to Craig Forsyth for inspiration in November.

Although predominately a full-back by trade, the 31-year-old started eight consecutive games in the Championship at centre-back in which he delivered a number of spirited displays.

However, following the return of loanee Matt Clarke from injury, Forsyth was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s next four league fixtures before being handed the opportunity to prove himself at full-back against Stoke City in January.

Excellent throughout this particular fixture, Forsyth provided an assist for Martyn Waghorn’s goal as the club sealed a 4-0 victory at Pride Park.

Since this clash, the Scotland international has started in five of the club’s last seven second-tier games and is now Cocu’s first-choice full-back ahead of Max Lowe and Scott Malone.

When you consider that Forsyth has played over 190 games at Championship level during his career, it is clear that he knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

Therefore, Cocu ought to consider exercising the one-year option that is currently in the defender’s contract as his presence could force the likes of Lowe and Malone to step-up their performance levels.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season, Forsyth could help his side achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier.