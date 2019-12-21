Phillip Cocu makes referee statement following Derby’s latest defeat

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has blamed the referee for his side’s 3-0 defeat to Reading on Saturday afternoon.

An early sending off for Rams defender Scott Malone saw Cocu’s side go 1-0 down after Charlie Adam would score the resulting penalty.

Being forced to play the remaining 86 minutes of the game with ten men, Derby had a solid first half, but the home side’s one-man advantage shone throw in the second period.

Goals from Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite in the second half saw Reading seal all three points and heap pressure on Cocu’s shoulders.

Derby now sit 17th in the Championship table and the Dutch coach has heaped the majority of the blame for the latest defeat on the referee.

“If we had a normal referee and a bit of luck then we would have won,” he told reporters following the game at his post match press conference.

Derby will now attempt to find their bearings and prepare for the game against Wigan Athletic on Thursday.

The Verdict

It is a hard one for Cocu to stomach after going down to ten men with four minutes gone on the clock, but he should be at least a little proud of his side’s performance in the first half.

Tired legs saw them lose two goals in the second period and ultimately lose the game 3-0, but the Dutch coach must put this game to bed as quickly as possible.

Up next is a tie against Wigan Athletic and that now acts as a must-win for Derby…