Phillip Cocu makes Derby County transfer admission

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has provided an honest assessment of what Derby County fans can expect from the club in terms of transfers this summer after the Rams yesterday finished the season with a 3-1 win away to Birmingham City.

The win away at St. Andrew’s saw Cocu’s charges secure a respectable 10th placed finish in the Championship standings after what has been a largely turbulent first campaign at Pride Park for the Dutchman.

As one season draws to a close, many of the club’s supporters will no doubt have a keen eye on what players their side will be seeking to bring in during the upcoming transfer window.

However, Cocu was quick to quell any chances of the club doing any early business, with the former PSV Eindhoven boss stating the following to the Derby Telegraph after yesterday evening’s game:

“I think early business is difficult.

“Of course there are loan options or free agents, like Mike te Wierik, who has signed.

“In difficult times you also have to make sure you are creative in certain ways.

“I can only say that behind the scenes every day we are working on it, but we have to think twice before we take action.”

As touched upon by Cocu, the Rams have already made one signing in preparation so far, with centre back Mike te Wierik set to arrive at Pride Park from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen on a free transfer.

The new-look transfer window is set to open next Monday, with an end date in early October being viewed as a sufficient amount of time for clubs to complete their respective business.

The Verdict

This summer is set to a very big window for Derby as they seek to regroup after what has been a season that promised a lot in patches.

It is so far unclear as to what areas of the side that Cocu will seek to strengthen at Pride Park, however it would be fair to assume that the Dutchman will be looking to improve his side at the top end of the field, with only the trio of Chris Martin, Martyn Waghorn and Tom Lawrence hitting double figures this season.

Meanwhile, matters off the pitch still continue to cast a storm over the club, with the EFL having charged the Rams for breach of the league’s financial rules, thus leaving the possibility of a points deduction or transfer embargo being imposed on the club.