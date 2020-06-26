Phillip Cocu issues Louie Sibley valuation claim that Derby fans will surely love

Derby County will be looking to pick up another win to boost their play-off hopes this weekend, as they prepare to take on Reading at Pride Park.

The Rams moved to within three points of the play-off places after defeating Millwall by three goals to two last Saturday, with Phillip Cocu’s side picking up a superb away victory at The Den.

Louie Sibley was undoubtedly Derby’s standout performer in the win over Gary Rowett’s side, with the young midfielder scoring a hat-trick in only his second league start for the Rams.

18-year-old Sibley has now scored four goals in three league games for Derby this season, scoring a magnificent solo effort against Blackburn Rovers before the EFL campaign was brought to a halt in March.

The homegrown midfielder is clearly a huge talent with massive potential, and he will now be eager to keep his place in the team and replicate the same level of performance against Reading this weekend.

Speaking about Sibley in his pre-match press conference, Cocu was quizzed on the youngster’s value, after what is turning out to be a hugely impressive Championship campaign for the midfielder.

As per The Athletic’s Ryan Conway on Twitter, Cocu was quick to hail the young midfielder, saying: “Yeah…I don’t think anybody can afford him.”

The Verdict

Cocu is a huge advocate of young players and he will be keen to keep hold of Sibley for years to come.

He looks to be a massive talent, and if he keeps playing like he has been, then he is bound to attract interest from higher-profile clubs.

He needs to remain grounded, though, and under Cocu, he has a manager who won’t allow him to get carried away.