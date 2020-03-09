Phillip Cocu issues injury update on influential Derby County duo

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has issued an update on the injured midfield duo Wayne Rooney and Tom Lawrence.

Both Rooney and Lawrence were forced to watch on as the Rams beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon.

Rooney – who has been excellent since arriving at the club in January – was nursing a minor muscle injury, whilst Lawrence sustained a calf injury in last Thursday’s FA Cup tie with Manchester United.

Having won at the weekend, Rooney and Lawrence’s absence did not play a part. but Cocu has discussed that both could be set for a return this coming weekend.

Cocu is optimistic on the both players’ returns with the East Midlands side looking to make a final push for a play-off place.

Speaking to RamsTV, Cocu admitted: “Wayne had a muscle problem and it doesn’t seem big, but he couldn’t train at 100 per cent.

“We didn’t want to take a risk where maybe he would have a big injury and he would be out for the rest of the season.

“We will assess him and examine exactly what the problem is, but we expect that he will be available for the next game.

“Tom had a knock on his calf in the FA Cup game.

“I think one or two more days would be enough, but he couldn’t play today. It is a minor knock for him.”

Rooney has 15 appearances in all competitions since arriving at the club, following a spell in Major League Soccer with DC United, whilst Lawrence has made 35 appearances in all competitions, netting nine times.

The Verdict

Having both of these players out injured was expected to cause Derby problems at the weekend, but Cocu’s side produced a superb performance with the likes of Louie Sibley and Chris Martin impressing.

Of course having Rooney and Lawrence fully fit is best for the Dutch coach, but he does have players who are starting to make an impact on a regular basis to lean on.

Can they push for a play-off place? Well, it seemed unlikely a few months ago – but who would write them off?