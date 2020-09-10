Phillip Cocu issues Derby County transfer update

Phillip Cocu has revealed Derby are working on signing up new forward players but is unable to confirm anything yet, after speaking in his press conference ahead of the Rams’ clash with Reading on Saturday.

Thus far, the Rams have mainly added to their defence in the transfer market, bringing in Mike te Wierik, David Marshall and Matt Clarke, but it’s now been confirmed by Cocu that it’s attacking players that are being pursued, however it’s unlikely they will arrive before Saturday.

On possible transfer movement, Phillip said: 🗣️ "We’re working hard to strengthen in the forward positions, and until now, we can’t confirm anything. It’s something that we are trying to get done, probably not before the start of the league. We need more time."#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 10, 2020

The Midlands side have been heavily linked with Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak who currently plies his trade for Lech Poznan.

The Polish outfit are reportedly demanding five million Euros plus add-ons for the 22-year-old, with personal terms already being agreed between the player and Derby.

Elsewhere for Derby, they are closing in on the signing of Wigan Athletic full-back Nathan Byrne who appears to be an immediate replacement for Jayden Bogle who departed for Sheffield United.

The Rams are preparing for their first Sky Bet Championship fixture of the season on Saturday, as they play host to Reading at Pride Park.

