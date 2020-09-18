Phillip Cocu hopeful of Derby County player exit

Phillip Cocu is hopeful that Florian Jozefzoon will find a new club and leave Derby County before the end of the transfer window.

Jozefzoon hasn’t been given a squad number by the club this season, with the winger completely out of favour under Cocu at Pride Park.

The 29-year-old was left out of the matchday squad as Derby lost 2-0 to Reading on the opening day of the Championship campaign last weekend, with a departure looking likely before the end of the window.

Jozefzoon – who was brought to Pride Park by Frank Lampard in 2018/19 – made 14 appearances for Derby under Cocu last season, starting only six times and finding regular game time hard to come by.

The winger only has one year left on his contract at Derby, so the club are likely to want to cash in on the Dutchman this transfer window, rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, Cocu admitted that it would be best for Jozefzoon to find a new club before the end of the transfer window in October.

He said: “It’s best he finds a new challenge and a new chapter in his career. I hope that he can find a new challenge at a club where he can enjoy playing again.

“When he arrived he played quite a lot of games. It didn’t work out, and then he was out of the team, and then came back in – so (he) still got some opportunities to prove himself, but in the end we had to make a decision.”

The Verdict

It’s undoubtedly the best for both parties if Jozefzoon were to leave Pride Park this summer.

He won’t want to sit in the stands for the rest of the season, not at all. He will want to get out and play some football as he approaches the age of 30.

Derby have recently brought in Kamil Jozwiak, too, which pushes Jozefzoon even further down the pecking order.