Phillip Cocu gives Wayne Rooney update after Derby’s defeat at Reading

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu says that Wayne Rooney was absent from the Rams’ 3-0 defeat to Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon due to illness.

Rooney, who will be available to feature for Derby from January, has been a feature on the bench alongside Cocu in recent months, but was not in the technical area for the Rams on Saturday.

Speaking after the defeat, Cocu was asked about the reason for Rooney’s absence against the Royals, with the Dutchman telling The Derby Telegraph: “He was unwell.

“He went home yesterday morning sick. We had organised a game for him, to play 11 v 11.

“Hopefully he will be better soon.”

It was another disappointing day on the pitch for Derby, who found themselves down to ten men inside five minutes after Scott Malone brought down Yakou Meite inside the area, with Charlie Adam scoring the resultant penalty.

Lucas Joao then doubled the Royals’ lead 15 minutes into the second half, before Meite sealed the three points with just a few minutes remaining to seal all three points for Reading.



That result has left Derby 17th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, and 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

How Derby could have done with Rooney on Saturday, and indeed for much of the season so far.

That defeat at the Madejski represents yet another worrying scoreline for the Rams in a season that had promised so much following that run to the play-off final in the previous campaign.

Derby look a long way from that now however, and you feel they are in desperate need of a spark to change that sooner rather than later.

Rooney has shown time and again that he is capable of providing that, and given Cocu does not expect him to be out for too long here, you wouldn’t be too surprised if he is sent straight into action for the Rams as soon as he becomes available at the turn of the year.