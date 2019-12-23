Phillip Cocu explains Derby County’s Christmas preparations

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has confirmed that the players will be in on Christmas Day as they prepare for their crucial game against Wigan the next day.

A heavy 3-0 defeat to Reading on Saturday has left the side without a win in six games and they are just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

So, the trip to the Latics, who are currently bottom of the league, is a significant clash and Cocu’s men will be searching for their first win on the road since the opening day of the season.

And, the Dutch coach told the club’s media that the preparation will be like any other game, meaning the group will be in on Christmas Day for an afternoon session – although he insisted the players are fine with that.

“That is the sacrifice we have to make in our professions and it’s not a big issue for most of the players.”

The defeat at the Madejski Stadium last time out means the Rams have lost six consecutive away games and they incredibly haven’t scored a goal in that time either.

The verdict

This will be common for clubs up and down the country and as Cocu says, it’s a small sacrifice for players but it has to be done.

Ultimately, it’s a massive game for Derby and the focus of the players and staff is on getting three points so they have to prepare like they would for any other fixture and that means coming in the day before.

It’s now down to the players to ensure it’s worthwhile by ending this terrible run of form they are currently in by collecting three points on Boxing Day.

