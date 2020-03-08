Phillip Cocu delivers Wayne Rooney fitness update after Derby County victory

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has revealed that Wayne Rooney has a minor muscle injury which prevented him from featuring in the 3-0 win against Blackburn today.

The England legend played the full game as the Rams went out of the FA Cup against Manchester United on Thursday and he was expected to be in from the off against Rovers this afternoon.

So, there was a lot of worry among the fans when the team was released at 2pm and Rooney’s name wasn’t on the teamsheet.

Despite the 34-year-old transforming Derby since his arrival in January, the East Midlands outfit coped remarkably well without Rooney this afternoon as they hammered Blackburn in what was a fantastic performance.

Nevertheless, they will be desperate for the attacking midfielder to return and Cocu gave a positive update on his situation when speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway this afternoon.

“Rooney has “a small muscle problem”. Possibility he’ll be fine for next week. Didn’t specify which muscle ‘let’s say a muscle’.”

The Rams are back in action against Millwall on Saturday as they look to close the gap on the top six.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Derby County centre-backs?

1 of 15 Who is this former Derby centre-back? Richard Keogh Jason Shackell Curtis Davies Matt Clarke

The verdict

Even though Cocu has been quite vague with his update here, it’s clearly not a serious issue and that’s good news for Derby.

They may have done very well today but we have all seen how important Rooney has been to the team in the past few months and they need to get him back out there as soon as possible.

A late play-off charge is possible now, so it could be a very interesting end to the season for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.