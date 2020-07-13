Phillip Cocu confirms Derby County player blow ahead of Cardiff City clash

Derby County travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City tomorrow night, hoping to make one last dash for the Championship play-off places.

Derby’s hopes of a top-six finish have diminished of late following defeats to automatic promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion and Brentford.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma secured a 3-1 win for Brentford at Pride Park on Saturday, leaving Derby sitting three points off the top-six with three games remaining.

Tomorrow night, they face a Cardiff side that occupy the final play-off spot, with Neil Harris’ side sitting three points clear of the Rams in sixth place.

Phillip Cocu will be urging his side to return to winning ways against the Bluebirds, but the Dutchman has confirmed that they will have to do without Duane Holmes.

Cocu has confirmed that the midfielder will miss the trip to South Wales, after the 25-year-old missed the defeat to Brentford at the weekend.

Asked about team news ahead of #CCFCvDCFC, manager Phillip Cocu started his press conference by confirming Duane Holmes will miss tomorrow’s game through injury. pic.twitter.com/whefYwHoow — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 13, 2020

Holmes came off in the 43rd minute against West Bromwich Albion last week, and won’t be fit to face Cardiff.

The Verdict

Holmes’ absence is obviously a blow, but Derby have plenty of options to choose from midfield.

Max Bird and Wayne Rooney provide a solid screen in midfield and Louie Sibley is also becoming a star for the Rams, and you also have Jason Knight who can fit in there.

Holmes is a tenacious, energetic player who gives Derby a spark in midfield, but they have options to choose from against Cardiff in what is a big game for both sides.