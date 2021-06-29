Philip Zinckernagel to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Nottingham Forest are yet to make their move in the transfer window as Chris Hughton continues to scan the market for potential new additions.

Forest finished 17th in the Championship last season and scored only 37 goals in 46 games. Only Derby County, who narrowly avoided the drop to League One, scored fewer goals, leaving scope for attacking reinforcements to be brought in this summer.

According to Football Insider, Forest are lining up a move for Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel, with the Reds being credited with a “concrete” interest in the 26-year-old.

Here, we break down the rumour into three main talking points…

Is it a good potential move?



This would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for Forest.

Zinckernagel moved to Watford in January, penning a five-and-a-half year deal at Vicarage Road and arriving from Bodo/Glimt.

The winger scored 19 goals and registered 14 assists in 28 games for Bodo/Glimt as they won the Norwegian title in 2020, before moving to Watford in the New Year.

Zinckernagel scored one goal and chipped in with five assists in the second half of the Championship season, as Watford won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But it remains to be seen what stance they take on a potential move away for the Dane, with Forest now showing an interest.

Would he start?

Undoubtedly. If Zinckernagel moved to the City Ground, he’d be a regular starter for the Reds.

Forest currently lack depth out wide, with Sammy Ameobi being let go upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground, have since returned to parent clubs Sheffield United and Fulham respectively.

This leaves Brennan Johnson, Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley as Forest’s only out-and-out wide options, so there is definitely room for another winger or two to arrive.

What does he offer?

As alluded to before, Zinckernagel offers goal threat. He may have only found the net once in Watford colours since moving to England, but he scored 35 times in 89 games for Bodo/Glimt.

The winger can also play through the middle as an attacking midfielder, though, and has a real eye for a killer pass.

He looks after the ball carefully, completing 83.7% (Wyscout) of his passes successfully last season, and 60% of his total passes reaching the final third successfully.

His ability to occupy any of the three spots in behind the striker makes him a potentially useful option for Chris Hughton to get his teeth into.