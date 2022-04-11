Philip Zinckernagel shares five-word message as he reflects on events at Nottingham Forest

Philip Zinckernagel has taken to Instagram to reflect on recent events at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds managed to back up the 2-0 victory that they achieved in their showdown with Coventry City last week by defeating Birmingham City at the City Ground on Saturday.

Zinckernagel was selected to start in both of these fixtures by Forest head coach Steve Cooper as he featured in the hole behind Keinan Davis and Brennan Johnson.

Davis opened the scoring for the Reds in their meeting with Birmingham in the fifth minute of the game as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Johnson and James Garner both then went close to doubling Forest’s advantage before the break as they pushed for a second goal.

The Reds ended Birmingham’s hopes of getting back into the game in the 79th minute as Scott McKenna headed home from Garner’s corner.

As a result of their victories over Coventry and Birmingham, Forest have managed to climb up to third in the Championship standings and are now only six points adrift of AFC Bournemouth who currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot.

Reflecting on recent events at Forest on Instagram, Zinckernagel has admitted that it was a good week for his team.

The 27-year-old posted: “Top week from the boys.”

The Verdict

Forest’s upturn in form in recent weeks has boosted their chances of securing a top-six finish in the Championship as they now hold a four point advantage over the chasing pack.

A push for an automatic promotion place cannot be ruled out at this stage of the campaign as the Reds could put Bournemouth under a considerable amount of pressure if they beat Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion in their upcoming clashes.

Whereas Zinckernagel failed to provide an assist or score a goal in the club’s wins over Coventry and Birmingham, he will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods between now and the end of the campaign.

Having played a direct role in 11 goals at this level for Forest this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the loanee adds to this tally on Friday when his side head to Kenilworth Road to face the Hatters.