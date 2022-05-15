Philip Zinckernagel shares five-word message after Nottingham Forest’s win over Sheffield United

Philip Zinckernagel has taken to Instagram to share a message following Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old featured for his side in the first leg of their play-off semi-final with the Blades yesterday at Bramall Lane.

Jack Colback opened the scoring for Forest in the first-half of this fixture as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from close range.

Following the break, Brennan Johnson added a second for the visitors as he caressed the ball into the top-corner after good work from Joe Lolley.

Johnson then went close to extending Forest’s advantage as his effort was blocked by John Egan.

The Blades kept themselves in the tie by scoring in stoppage-time as Sander Berge headed home from Morgan Gibbs-White’s free-kick.

Forest will be looking to book a trip to Wembley Stadium when they face the Blades at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Yet to suffer defeat in front of their supporters in a league fixture in 2022, the Reds will unquestionably fancy their chances of progressing in this competition.

After his side’s triumph over the Blades, Zinckernagel decided to share a message with the club’s supporters on Instagram.

The attacking midfielder posted: “Unreal support today [Saturday].

“You Reds.”

The Verdict

Forest’s fans ought to be confident in their side’s ability to progress in this particular competition as Steve Cooper’s side managed to cause all kinds of issues for the Blades yesterday.

If Zinckernagel is firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, he could play a vital role for the Reds as they aim to set up a clash with Huddersfield Town or Luton Town.

During his loan spell at the City Ground, Zinckernagel has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions whilst he has also chipped in with 10 assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the second-tier, Zinckernagel will be determined to deliver the goods for the Reds if he is given the nod to start again on Tuesday by Cooper.