Philip Zinckernagel sends four-word message to Nottingham Forest fans

Philip Zinckernagel produced another stellar performance for Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Birmingham City 3-0.

The Reds have enjoyed an excellent start to life under Steve Cooper, yielding seven points from a possible nine from his first three games at the helm.

On Saturday, they produced another impressive display on the road, beating Birmingham 3-0 at St. Andrew’s thanks to goals from Lewis Grabban, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence.

Zinckernagel chipped in with two assists, delivering the cross for Yates’ brave diving header, before poking the ball through to Spence to fire emphatically beyond Matija Sarkic.

That is now two goals and six assists in 11 games for Zinckernagel, who continues to go from strength-to-strength in a Garibaldi shirt.

After the game, he took to Instagram to deliver a very simple message:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip Zinckernagel (@philipzinckernagel)

The Verdict

Zinckernagel has had a great start to life at Forest.

We were promised skill, assists and quality on the ball when he moved to the City Ground, and he hasn’t failed to deliver so far.

Forest look so dangerous at the moment, which is something we haven’t been able to say for a while now.

They always look like scoring goals, and Zinckernagel has been a real catalyst for them.