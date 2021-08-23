Philip Zinckernagel reacts to James Garner’s arrival at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest made their fourth summer signing at the weekend, announcing the long-awaited loan signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

Garner has been one of Forest’s main targets this summer, after he thrived on loan at the City Ground in the second half of last season.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Reds, as well as producing a number of impressive performances from central midfield.

Stoke City and Derby County were interested in landing the midfielder, but Forest were patient and landed his signature, much to the delight of supporters and even some of the current group of players.

Philip Zinckernagel is among those, with the Watford loanee reuniting with Garner having spent a brief spell together at Vicarage Road last term.

Garner was recalled by United having spent the first half of last season at Watford, with Zinckernagel arriving in the January transfer window from Bodo/Glimt.

Zinckernagel has settled into life at the City Ground really well, it seems, scoring one goal and registering three assists in four appearances for the Reds.

The Verdict

It will be exciting to see these two link up.

Forest have been lacking a progressive midfielder who can play through the lines and find the attacking players quickly.

Zinckernagel has had to be the creator since joining Reds, but having someone like Garner who can pick him out could be exciting.

Their relationship and understanding with each other could be really good to watch.