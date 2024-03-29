Highlights Kazim-Richards scored crucial goals for Derby, particularly against rivals like Nottingham Forest, QPR, and Bristol City.

Despite Derby's eventual relegation, Kazim-Richards continued to lead by example with important goals against Stoke City and West Brom.

Kazim-Richards left a lasting impression at Derby, training with the club again after leaving and being a cult hero for his contribution.

Nomadic striker Colin Kazim-Richards has played for 18 different clubs in his career, so Derby County fans could be forgiven for not getting too invested in the Turkish international.

But Kazim-Richards quickly set about proving his doubters wrong, endearing himself to the Derby faithful due to his knack for scoring important goals.

Colin Kazim-Richards at Derby County

In his first season for the club, Kazim-Richards scored eight times to help Derby secure safety in the Championship in 2020/21, including a late equaliser against fierce rivals Nottingham Forest.

Brought in by manager Philip Cocu, Kazim-Richards was initially handed a one-year contract. But after impressing first under Cocu and later Wayne Rooney, he was offered another contract.

With Derby hamstrung by financial problems, Kazim-Richards was at one point the only senior striker on the books at the club and his goals were crucial to keeping the club in the Championship.

However, having helped keep Derby up the previous season, Kazim-Richards was unable to stop Derby slipping into League One the following season, and he left for Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük in 2022.

Kazim-Richards played 63 times for Derby and scored 12 goals. Only at Feyenoord did he enjoy a better streak in front of goal, and many Derby fans were left pleasantly surprised by his impact.

Colin Kazim-Richards career stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Fenerbache 104 11 7 Derby 63 12 3 Feyenoord 49 14 8 Brighton 45 6 0 Galatasaray 35 7 10 Bury 32 3 0 Blackburn Rovers 31 5 3 Tiburones Rojos 30 9 1 Sheffield United 29 1 3 Coritiba FC 25 3 4 Bursaspor 21 2 2 Corinthians 21 1 0 Fatih Karagümrük 19 1 2 Toulouse 18 2 1 Pachuca 16 6 1 Celtic 13 2 1 Lobos BUAP 10 3 1 Olympiacos 9 1 0

Kazim-Richards had a knack for scoring important goals

Kazim-Richards may not have been overly prolific during his time at Pride Park, but he left a lasting impression due to his ability to pop up with goals when it mattered.

The 37-year-old will always be remembered for his late equaliser against Forest, but with winning goals against QPR and Bristol City, Kazim-Richards earmarked himself as a leader within the dressing room as he became a reliable source of important goals in his first season at the club.

Derby avoided relegation by just one point that season, and Kazim-Richards's goals were vital in ensuring the Rams' safety.

Despite failing to survive the following season, Kazim Richards continued to score important goals, netting an 85th-minute winner away to Stoke City as well as the only goal of the game at home to West Brom.

The imperious forward also scored away to Reading, with Derby completing a late comeback against their relegation rivals courtesy of strikes from Kazim-Richards and Curtis Davies.

Injuries dominated his final season at the club. Still, Kazim-Richards continued to prove his worth in limited minutes and is heralded as a cult hero for his contribution to Derby's relegation battles.

Kazim-Richards back training at Derby

Kazim-Richards has been without a club since leaving Fatih Karagümrük and was spotted training with Derby last month.

The veteran forward would have been welcomed back with open arms to the club as they look to retain their Championship status by winning promotion out of League One.

Kazim-Richards may not be returning to Derby any time soon or at any point at all, but he'll always be fondly remembered at Pride Park for his short but sweet stint at the club.