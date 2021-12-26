Philip Billing speaks out on Bournemouth future amid Newcastle transfer interest

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has insisted he is happy at the south coast club and is focused on winning promotion back to the Premier League with the Cherries.

It comes after he turned down a move to the top flight during the summer to Norwich City and in the last few days the Dane has once again been linked with a switch away from Dean Court.

This time it is the newly-rich Newcastle United who have been linked with the 25-year-old, and if they were to bring the midfielder to St. James’ Park then it would mean a reunion with the man that signed him in Eddie Howe.

Billing has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season, scoring seven times in the Championship in 2o matches as well as notching four assists and he is only one goal from equalling last season’s tally.

In an interview with Danish publication Tipsbladet though, Billing has somewhat committed himself to his club – although a lot can change in the space of a few weeks.

“It is a goal to be able to come back and play in the Premier League, and I also feel that my level is there,” Billing said.

“My huge dream is to play for a big club one day. But my focus is on Bournemouth. I love Bournemouth.

“This summer I said no to the Premier League. I could easily have said yes, but Scott Parker came in, and that was one of the reasons why I chose to stay.”

“I would rather stay and move up than go to another club and risk a third relegation.

“I feel like if I’m going to be back in the Premier League, it has to be with Bournemouth, or it has to be for an established club. That was one of the reasons I chose to stay.”

The Verdict

After being with the Cherries for three-and-a-half years, it will warm the hearts of Bournemouth fans to see how well Billing speaks of the club.

He has developed year-on-year from a ball-winning midfielder to become a goalscoring threat from the middle of the park and he’s proving that once again in the 2021-22 campaign.

It would not be a shock to see offers arrive for the big Dane next month, but do Bournemouth stand firm or is there a price on Billing’s head?

That remains to be seen but supporters will have their fingers crossed that Billing is going nowhere next month.