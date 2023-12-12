Highlights Port Vale currently sit 17th in League One

Phil Taylor and Robbie Williams, both famous supporters of the club, may consider purchasing Port Vale in the future.

Taylor envisions reaching the Premier League, but hesitates due to potential abuse from fans if things went wrong.

Currently sitting 17th in the League One table, Port Vale are trying to consolidate themselves in the third tier of English football, and they aren't a club who are bankrolled by rich benefactors.

Following the ownership of Norman Smurthwaite, who had been a part of the hierarchy since 2012 at Vale Park, the Staffordshire side were taken over by business person Carol Shanahan and her husband Kevin in 2019.

With her business based right next to Vale Park, Shanahan's local involvement and commitment was needed, and she has been a good owner for four-and-a-half years now.

However, there have been many celebrities that have decided to get into the ownership of football clubs recently in the UK, namely the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham and NFL star JJ Watt with Burnley.

And Port Vale have two famous supporters who could be interested in a potential future buyout in the form of Phil Taylor and Robbie Williams.

Global superstar singer Williams has been a Vale fan since he was a child, with his father running the team's social club when he was young before his fame, and he even played for the club in Martin Foyle's testimonial in 2001.

16-time Darts world champion Taylor, meanwhile, grew up just half a mile away from Vale Park and, whilst not as big of a supporter as Williams, claims to still be watching on after attending matches in his youth.

Phil Taylor wants to buy Port Vale with Robbie Williams

In a recent appearance on talkSPORT, Taylor was asked about potentially entering the football ownership world and coming together with Williams to get a hold of their local club.

And when asked if he would team up with his 'good friend' Williams to purchase the Valiants should the opportunity arise, Taylor said when speaking to OLGB: "Yeah I think so, but we’d have to see what it is and how much they want and stuff like that.

"But I’ve heard nothing from Robbie. So, no I think it’s just a rumour.

"I know he was in Australia, so I don’t bother him with the time difference. I’ll probably text him when I get home tomorrow morning and I’ll give him a text in the week because I want an update on his dad because his dads not very well."

Taylor has Premier League ambitions for Port Vale

And if the improbable did happen and a Taylor and Williams pairing did take charge at Vale Park, the goal would be to eventually reach the Premier League for the very first time, but he wouldn't want to be the chairman who attends all the matches as if things went pear-shaped, he feels that he would face a lot of abuse.

"Get them to the Premier League!" Taylor said on what his ambitious would be, via OLGB.

"I don’t know in all seriousness to be honest with you, I haven’t got a clue. I’d probably give Barry Hearn a ring and ask his advice.

"You know, Barry was my ex manager and because he owned Leyton Orient, he knows a lot more about running a football club than I do, so I’d ask him for a bit of advice.

"That’s the only thing that’s worried me about investing in Port Vale because I live round that area whereas Robbie doesn’t.

"So, if I go to the matches, I’ll be the one that gets all the stick because I’ve had it before you see. ‘You’ve got plenty of money, get your money out and buy us a player!’."