Wrexham AFC have been promoted into the Football League following the appointment of Phil Parkinson by the club in July 2021.

The squad has come a fair distance since the first summer transfer window under Parkinson, as he prepared the club to mount a challenge for the National League with the backing of new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

With that in mind, we cast our minds back to Parkinson's first FIVE signings in North Wales and where they are now:

Shaun Brisley

Shaun Brisley was the first signing of Parkinson’s tenure, as he joined from League Two side Port Vale.

Brisley would struggle at the Racecourse, as he would only play five times for the club and would leave the club at the end of the season by mutual consent.

National League North side Buxton would sign Brisley in July 2022, and he would be a crucial part of the squad for that season as the club finished mid-table.

Brisley has since left Buxton and joined division rivals Alfreton Town, where he currently applies his trade.

Liam McAlinden

Similar to Brisley, Liam McAlinden would drop down a division to join Wrexham on July 9 from Morecambe.

The Irish youth international would play 23 matches in his first season under Parkinson, but his involvement with the club in their title-winning season would be significantly reduced.

McAlinden is still at the club for the 2023/24 season as the club embarks on their first season back in the Football League after a 16-year hiatus.

Jake Hyde

Wrexham would sign Jake Hyde from their National League rivals, Halifax Town. Hyde would feature in 15 fixtures in his first season for the Red Dragons.

However, Hyde would be moved on for the 2022/23 season to Southend United on loan. Wrexham would achieve promotion to the Football League by winning the title, yet Hyde and Southend would narrowly miss out on the play-off places.

Hyde is currently playing for National League South side Yeovil Town following his departure from the Welsh side in the summer of 2023.

Harry Lennon

Harry Lennon was another signing that Parkinson made from League Two, as he persuaded the Englishman to leave Southend.

Lennon would appear 19 times for the Red Dragons in the 2021/22 season, but the following season would be disastrous for the centre-back despite still being at the club for their victorious season.

Lennon would suffer a knee injury that would force him to retire from the sport in May 2023, at the age of 28.

Paul Mullin

Paul Mullin was arguably the highest-profile signing that Parkinson would make for the club in his first transfer window.

Mullin decided to leave Cambridge United despite the club securing promotion to League One in the 2020/21 season, with the Liverpool-born striker finishing as the top scorer in League Two.

Wrexham knew the significant impact that Mullin could have in their search for promotion in Parkinson’s first season, and this belief was justified as he won National League top goal scorer and Player of the Year; however, this would not be enough to propel the club into the Football League.

The 2022/23 season would be different, as his 38 goals helped steer the Welsh club back to the Football League.

Mullin is still plying his trade at the club as they embark on their League Two campaign in 2023/24.