Phil Parkinson was appointed manager of Bradford City on the 29th of August 2011 when the club was in League Two and would leave the club in June 2016 in a position to challenge for promotion to the Championship.

Parkinson’s tenure had some incredible highlights, including a promotion in his second season to League One and a run to the League Cup final against the odds in the same campaign.

Bradford went about reshaping the squad immediately following the appointment of the Chorley-born manager.

With that in mind, we've taken a look back at his first five signings and where they are now...

1 Kyel Reid

Kyel Reid would be the first signing of Parkinsons tenure, signing on the same day as he was appointed.

Reid would join the club from Charlton Athletic, dropping down a division to become part of the Bantams squad.

He would be a crucial part of Parkinson’s team for three years helping the club in their memorable 2012/13 season.

Reid would leave the club for Preston North End in the summer of 2014 and would play for another eight clubs following his departure from Valley Parade.

The attacker is currently applying his trade at Rayners Lane in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North.

2 Matt Duke

Matt Duke would spend two years at the club and would be in constant battle for the goalkeeping position.

Duke started the League Cup final against Swansea; however, he was sent off following a foul on Jonathan De Guzman in the penalty area.

His career would end at Chesterfield in 2017 and he is now employed with Premier League club Sheffield United as a goalkeeper coach.

3 Dean Overson

Parkinson’s third signing was Dean Overson.

Overson would struggle to break into the Bradford side during his time at the club and left in July 2013. Following his departure from the club, Overson would turn his back on football and pursue an alternative career.

Overson would remain in the public eye with his career change as he would become part of the Love Island cast for the fourth season and is currently working as a model.

4 Craig Fagan

Craig Fagan would join the club in September 2011 having been released from Hull City in the summer.

Fagan would only play one season at Bradford but would feature heavily throughout the season and score eight goals.

His career would end in 2015 in the Singapore League with Brunei side, Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Football Club.

Following his retirement he would get into coaching. Fagan is currently the assistant manager of Maidstone United.

5 Marcel Seip

Marcel Seip would join Bradford three months following his release from Plymouth Argyle.

Seip would only be part of Parkinson’s Bradford side for one season as a bit-part player.

The Dutch player would join VVV-Venlo following his departure from the club at the end of the season.

Seip retired in 2016 from professional football, and since then has been passionate about helping people with a learning disability get involved in the sport.