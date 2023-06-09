Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has spoken about his delight after the club confirmed that Ben Foster has signed a new one-year contract following the Red Dragons' promotion back into the Football League.

Since Foster's initial deal, which saw him feature in the final eight matches of Wrexham's National League campaign, expired, there has been speculation regarding whether the goalkeeper - turned YouTuber - would sign a new deal ahead of the club's first season at League Two level for fifteen years.

The 40-year-old has further enhanced his reputation with the Racecourse Ground faithful since returning to the club after an eighteen-year wait, after saving a crucial last minute penalty in a game with Notts County back in April.

What has Phil Parkinson said about Ben Foster?

After the news broke on Wrexham's official website this morning, Parkinson highlighted that Foster's influence was key throughout their intense promotion battle with County both in-game and on the training pitch having played at such a high level throughout his career.

"We’re delighted that Ben has signed for the coming season," Parkinson said.

"It’s a key signing for us because we all saw the impact, he had not just on the pitch but also around the training ground, and we are all looking forward to working with him again next season."

Will Ben Foster play a successful role next season?

Foster will more than likely continue to play a pivotal role if Wrexham are to have a successful season in 2023/24, due to his experience and knowledge of the game. The goalkeepers union at the Racecourse Ground is very much an area of strength for Parkinson, as he can also depend on Mark Howard who won promotion alongside him at Bolton Wanderers seven years ago.

What does this signing mean for Wrexham?

The re-signing of Foster emphasises Parkinson's transfer policy throughout the summer window, as the experienced EFL manager looks to add quality over quantity as Wrexham already sit among the front-runners for a second successive promotion due to their well-documented investment.

The squad at the 55-year-old's disposal already features a vast array of players who have previously featured at higher levels than League Two, and this type of player is what is still firmly on his radar, as reported by Leader Live.

"We know which players we want, and we are just going through the process of speaking to players, agents and clubs, and getting a feel for the market," Parkinson said.

"It is seeing if we can get the players at the top of our list.

"We are trying to get the players we feel will improve us because we have already got a good squad anyway.

"The squad is strong numbers-wise at the moment so with the ones we are bringing in, it is important we add quality to what we have already got."