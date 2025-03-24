This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has been told to persist with Jay Rodriguez, who has struggled to get going after completing a high-profile move from Burnley to the Stok Cae Ras in the January transfer window.

The acquisition of Rodriguez turned heads throughout the third-tier and beyond, seemingly serving as yet another signal of Wrexham's audacious pulling power and financial muscle under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

Rodriguez, who earned one cap for England back in 2013, has spent much of his career in the Premier League with the likes of Southampton and Burnley, and scored 10 league goals to help the Clarets to the Championship title just two seasons ago.

At the ripe old age of 35, he had lost his way at Turf Moor under Scott Parker this term but still scored twice in the Championship and was widely expected to spearhead Wrexham's promotion push heading into the latter stages of the season.

However, it hasn't quite played out that way just yet. The veteran striker had to wait until Saturday's 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Stockport County to open his account for the Red Dragons following nine goalless league outings - all of which were starts - with his first goal a rebounded effort after his penalty was saved by Corey Addai.

Jay Rodriguez's career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 24 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2007-2012 Burnley 124 39 7 2007-2008 Stirling Albion (loan) 11 3 0 2010 Barnsley (loan) 6 1 0 2012-2017 Southampton 126 35 11 2017-2019 West Bromwich Albion 90 33 8 2019-2025 Burnley 182 35 10 2025- Wrexham 11 1 1

Rodriguez's goal lifted Wrexham into second place with just eight matches to play for Parkinson's side, although his role under the 57-year-old has been a topic of much discourse among supporters in recent weeks.

Phil Parkinson warned against dropping Jay Rodriguez at Wrexham AFC

FLW spoke to our Wrexham fan pundit, Liam Grice, and asked whether he believes Rodriguez has brought more to the table than just goals and should be retained in Parkinson's starting side, or if the ex-Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland boss should source another striking partner for Sam Smith.

Parkinson has the likes of Jack Marriott, Steven Fletcher, Ollie Palmer, Mo Faal and, when fit, Paul Mullin at his disposal but has been urged to stand by Rodriguez.

"Jay Rodriguez has been quite divisive in Wrexham fans' opinions at the moment," Liam told FLW.

"Obviously we know, on paper, the quality he brings. He wouldn't have been playing at the highest level for so long if he wasn't a good footballer, but he seems to have really struggled to adapt to Phil Parkinson's style of play and maybe hasn't been as effective as many of us were hoping.

"He scored on Saturday but he did miss the penalty and didn't look like he was going to score the penalty at all, I think that sums him up pretty well in his time at Wrexham.

" He has just lacked a lot of confidence, so maybe that goal can springboard his confidence and he can have a bit more of an impact towards the end of the season.

"His hold-up play and willingness to run is very good, I'm very happy with that. It's just his actual goal threat has been lacking, so if he can increase that and keep playing the way he is I see no reason why Parkinson should drop him."

Wrexham AFC must see more from Jay Rodriguez in coming weeks

Parkinson has opted to leave some seriously-experienced options out in place of Rodriguez, and Wrexham made a bold call by taking him on in January, so they must begin to see some vindication before long.

Rodriguez has the goalscoring nous and pedigree to be a huge hit at League One level, in spite of his age, and that experience has not yet translated in the way many had anticipated.

The season isn't over just yet, though, and it will be hoped that Rodriguez can gain some much-needed confidence from finally netting his first goal and the floodgates can be opened.

The battle for League One's second automatic promotion slot between Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers - and even Charlton Athletic - is sure to go right down to the wire and Parkinson is going to need Rodriguez to start firing on all cylinders.