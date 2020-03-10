Phil Parkinson to make key decision with Sunderland handed big selection boost

Sunderland have been handed a significant selection boost with the news that Charlie Wyke should be available for the clash with Bristol Rovers.

The striker was left out of the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Gillingham after suffering with a troublesome back injury.

It’s a problem that has hampered Wyke in recent weeks, but after being left out as a precautionary measure, Parkinson has said that he should be fine to feature for the clash with Rovers.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Parkinson said: “Charlie trained on Monday, he’s fine and he’ll be available tonight..

“Leaving him out at the weekend was more a precautionary thing, really.

“He had an injection on Thursday but has trained since without suffering a reaction so he’s fine.” Parkinson added: “Everyone who played at the weekend is okay.

“We’ll assess it and decide what, if any, changes we make before the game.”

The verdict

The news that Charlie Wyke is expected to return is a big boost.

Phil Parkinson is a huge admirer of the striker who has been a central part of Sunderland’s side during their successful 2020 so far.

Whether he will be handed a start against Bristol Rovers remains to be seen, however, following Kyle Lafferty’s stunning display against Gillingham.

Two goals and an excellent all-round display will surely make him un-droppable, meaning that Wyke may have to settle for a place on the bench.