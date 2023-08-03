Wrexham AFC are now just days away from getting their League Two campaign underway as they welcome MK Dons to the Racecourse Ground.

The Red Dragons enjoyed a magnificent campaign last term as they, along with Notts County, cruised the National League.

As expected, there is a lot of hype around Wrexham’s return to the Football League, as Hollywood owners and their big-name players are expected to perform better than most in the 2023/24 season.

How has Wrexham AFC been preparing for the League Two season?

Most League Two sides have their pre-seasons not far from home, but Wrexham were looking enough to have their preparation for the new season in the United States of America.

The League Two side headed to the States and played some big football clubs.

They played a big Premier League side in the form of Chelsea, a game they lost 5-0. But Wrexham bounced back in the USA, as they beat the LA Galaxy II 4-0, before ending their trip with a 3-1 win over Manchester United’s youth team and a game against the Philadelphia Union II.

However, it was in that game that Wrexham suffered a major blow. While the performance and result will have been very pleasing for Phil Parkinson, it came at a cost as the Red Dragons lost star striker Paul Mullin.

The forward was on the receiving end of an accidental challenge by Man United’s ex-goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Mullin was seen down on the pitch for a sustained period of time, receiving medical care, but was soon seen walking off the pitch.

However, it was later confirmed that their star player had received a puncture in his lung and four broken ribs and will miss the start of the League Two season.

It has now been revealed that the forward could be out for around two months, which will be a blow to Wrexham as Mullin scored 47 goals across all competitions last season.

Phil Parkinson on Wrexham AFC finding Paul Mullin’s replacement

The Wrexham boss has now revealed that the club are doing what they can to find a suitable replacement for the injured Mullin, but insists the club were already looking to improve in the forward area before the injury.

He said, via BBC Sport: “That's proving difficult because teams don't want to sell their best players, it's as simple as that.

"The market has become inflated but everyone's finding that.

"We've got bids on the table for one or two players, and we're trying everything we can to get a player in as soon as possible.

"But when you're going for a player who's a key player at a football club, it's not easy. Forgetting that, we've got players more than capable of stepping into Paul's shoes."

Who could replace Paul Mullin at Wrexham AFC?

It is unclear at this stage who the Welsh side are considering to replace Mullin, as the forward is a big player for the club and, once back fit, will be expected to return straight to the starting XI.

Parkinson has stated there are already players at the club that can replace Mullin, but it is probably one area of the pitch that needs adding to in the remaining weeks of the window, so it makes sense for the club to enter the market for a striker.

They have been linked with Barnsley’s James Norwood in the past, but the latest update suggested the club had made contact with the Tykes, but that could potentially be one avenue Wrexham consider.