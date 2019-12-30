Phil Parkinson reveals Sunderland’s stance regarding 32-y/o transfer target

Sunderland are not looking to sign a goalkeeper in the January transfer window, according to Phil Parkinson.

Reports from Football Insider claimed that the Black Cats were plotting a move to re-sign Ben Alnwick.

The goalkeeper, who came through the academy at the Stadium Of Light, has been training with the Black Cats as he looks to secure a contract after leaving Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

However according to Phil Parkinson, this isn’t top of his list as they prepare for the transfer window to open.

Quoted by the Sunderland Echo, he said: “Ben has been coming in and doing a bit of training, he lives local, he has settled his contract with Bolton

“I know Ben well.

“It’s always good to have extra keepers on the training pitch. He is a good lad to have around.” Asked if a deal could be offered, Parkinson said: “We have other priorities, we have two good keepers and young Patto as well. “We have other areas we are looking to improve the squad in.”

The verdict

A move for Ben Alnwick certainly makes sense for Sunderland.

As well as coming through the ranks at the Stadium Of Light, the 32-year-0ld has played under Phil Parkinson meaning that he could easily be a realistic target for the Black Cats.

Add into that the fact that he’ll be available on a free and this could be a bit of a no-brainer.

While other positions might be a priority for Phil Parkinson there’s no doubting what Alnwick could bring to the League One side.