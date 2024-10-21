Wrexham will not look to sign a free agent following the long-term injury suffered by striker Jack Marriott.

That's according to manager Phil Parkinson, who is backing his other striking options to fill the void that has been left by the 30-year-old.

It was revealed over the weekend that Marriott is facing up to four months out of action, after a freak accident in training last week.

With the transfer window closed until January, Wrexham can of course, not sign players from other clubs to replace him.

If they wanted to though, they could still bring in a free agent who is without a club to do that job, although it seems Parkinson has no plans to do so.

Wrexham not planning to sign a Jack Marriott replacement

Marriott is of course, likely to be a significant miss for the Robins, after enjoying an excellent start to the campaign.

The striker has scored five goals in ten league games at the start of this season, putting him top of the club's scoring charts for league goals.

Jack Marriott 2024/25 League One stats for Wrexham - from SofaScore Appearances 10 Goals 5 Shots per Game 1.7 Shots on Target per Game 1.1 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 73% Dribble Success Rate 20% Duel Success Rate 32% As of 21st October 2024

However, Parkinson is confident that his other striking options such as Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer, can step in to keep the goals flowing while Marriott is out.

As a result, the Wrexham boss is not planning to dip into the free agent market in order to secure a replacement for Marriott.

Giving his verdict on whether a new striker is needed with Marriott now out for that length of time, Parkinson told The Leader: “We have got an outstanding player in Mulls whose performance was brilliant and I thought Ollie was tremendous.

“Ollie worked tirelessly for the team and kept the ball at the top of the pitch which is so important. We have got options and if someone gets injured, another player gets the opportunity to step-up."

On Saturday, Mullin scored his first league goal of the season, netting after just 16 sides against Rotherham United.

That was enough to secure a 1-0 win over the Millers for Wrexham, meaning they currently sit second in the League One table, with 23 points from 11 games.

They are next in action on Tuesday night, when Huddersfield Town make the trip to The Racecourse Ground.

Not signing a free agent may be the right call from Parkinson

There does seem to be an argument that holding off on signing a free agent is the right decision for Parkinson and co. to take.

Obviously, Marriott is going to be a big loss for Wrexham while he is injured, given the goals he has been scoring already this season.

However, there is no guarantee that a free agent is going to replicate that form. Indeed, if there was, it is likely such a player would not currently be without a club.

Beyond that, we are now well into the season, meaning any free agent they could sign will most likely not have played football for quite some time.

Related Wrexham AFC dealt frustrating Jack Marriott update Jack Marriott is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following training injury

As a result, it is unlikely they would be match fit, and may therefore need a period of time to get up to speed before they could play a part for Wrexham anyway.

Meanwhile, in Mullin and Palmer, they have two quality strikers for this level, who you would expect to be able to score goals in the absence of Marriott.

With all that in mind, it does therefore seem as though there is little need for Wrexham to rush into the free agent market, in spite of this injury to their striker.