Phil Parkinson outlines Sunderland’s two-game ambition ahead of international break

Phil Parkinson has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Gillingham this weekend and is confident of boosting his side’s automatic promotion prospects over the next two games.

The Black Cats have massively boosted their chances of getting promoted this season after their resurgence in 2020, which has seen them climb from the depths of mid-table to within just four points of the automatic promotion places before this weekend.

Parkinson’s first run of games as manager did not go well as he failed to stop the rot at the Stadium of Light and actually worsened the mood on Wearside towards the back end of 2019.

However, a blend of his style finally clicking and some wise January investment has seen his side skyrocket right into the promotion picture as they sit just four points off the top two with ten games to go.

Parkinson’s men boast the third-best defence in England’s top four divisions with just 28 goals conceded in 34 games thanks to a run of five clean sheets in their last eight games. However, their push for the top-two was dealt a blow in the last two games as they dropped five points against Fleetwood Town and Coventry City, leaving them with a four-point gap to make up.

Phil Parkinson remains confident that they can make up this gap not just before the end of the season, but within the next two games.

Speaking in his press conference before the Gillingham game, Parkinson had this to say on his side’s push to catch up to Rotherham United in second (as quoted by the Chronicle): “It was always going to be a tight game. The aim is to get to next Saturday in contention for the top two before the break.

“Coventry are very well drilled. Chances were few and far between and it is the team that obviously takes the opportunities that come out on top.”

The Verdict:

Parkinson has every right to be confident that they can bridge the gap in the next two weeks as they have favourable fixtures that he will be confident of winning.

With Gillingham at home followed by Bristol Rovers away from home, it is two sides that Sunderland have had contrasting fortunes against.

A loss away to The Gills in the reverse fixture came right in the midst of their woeful run and revenge will be on the cards for Parkinson and Sunderland to rectify their poor form.

If Sunderland can continue in consistent fashion then they will certainly be in with a shout of clinching a spot in the top-two come May.