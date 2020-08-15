Phil Parkinson outlines Sunderland’s current transfer problems

Phil Parkinson has stated that Sunderland have had to change their approach in the transfer window due to one or two players not being in the marketplace at this current moment of time. The Black Cats are looking to get out of League One at the third time of asking as they hope to improve on the previous season’s and build a side capable of winning automatic promotion. Sunderland have already signed Tom Flanagan in the current window meaning he comes back to the club after a successful spell last season. Parkinson has expressed that the club have had to change their tactic in terms of signings and transfer targets as some players are proving harder to bring in than others. Speaking to the SAFCUnfiltered Podcast, Parkinson said: “We’ve had to change tack a bit in the last couple of days and reassess what we’re going to do.

“I’m still confident we’ll have a strong squad but one or two we thought we could get, are not in the marketplace right now.”

Can you get 100% in this Sunderland quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 10 The Stadium of Light holds 49,000 True False

The Verdict

Sunderland need some more signings to come through in order for them to have a chance of getting out of League One, and Parkinson and his team must do better in terms of attracting players to the club.

It’s a vital season, and they don’t want to get stuck in the third division otherwise it could halt their club for the next few years as a whole.

The Black Cats have a squad that is capable of getting out of the league but they must utilise this window over the next few weeks to get some key players in their ranks.