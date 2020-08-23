Phil Parkinson outlines Sunderland transfer plans ahead of new season

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that he wants at least two more signings through the door before the start of the League One season next month.

The Black Cats have had a busy summer as they look to reshape the squad, with four new faces arriving at the Stadium of Light.

However, that hasn’t satisfied the boss, who told Chronicle Live that he is targeting more signings – with experienced striker Danny Graham one of those on Sunderland’s radar.

“We are piecing the squad together bit by bit, we have still got work to do and hopefully by the start of the season we will have added at least two more new faces. We want to get in another forward and Danny is one we have spoken to.”

Graham had an unsuccessful spell with the Wearside outfit earlier in his career and he is a free agent after leaving Blackburn.

Parkinson saw his side beat non-league Gateshead 3-1 in a pre-season friendly yesterday, with Will Grigg among the scorers for the third-tier side.

The verdict

You have to say that Sunderland have had a very productive transfer window so far. They have identified key positions that needed addressing and have brought in some proven players.

Of course, Parkinson knows that more is needed and two players would beef the squad up, providing they are of the right quality.

It appears that Graham will be one of those and he should be capable of scoring goals in League One, so it could be a smart addition.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.