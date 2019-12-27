Phil Parkinson offers January insight that could concern Sunderland fans

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says the club may be forced to play a waiting game when it comes to adding new signings to their side during the January transfer window.

Parkinson has endured a difficult start to his time in charge at the Stadium of Light, winning just two of his 14 games in charge in all competitions, with Boxing Day’s goalless draw with Bolton leaving the Black Cats 15th in the League One standings.

It seems therefore, that strengthening their squad in January could be crucial to Sunderland’s hope of climbing back up the table in the second half of the campaign, although it appears there is no guarantee that those changes to the side will be coming any time soon.

Speaking after that draw with Bolton about his plans for the January window, Parkinson told the Sunderland Echo: “We’re not wanting to wait, I don’t think that’s a choice.

“It will be a case of the availability of players. The clubs we’re speaking to, they’re looking to move things around and you get that scenario of us doing a deal with a player, but they want to see how they get through the Christmas period themselves and obviously people want to get players in the other way.

“It can be a waiting game, but we’ve got to make sure the players we get in are good ones and improve the starting eleven.”

Despite their difficult position, and the pressure Parkinson finds himself under, it seems the Sunderland boss believes that a slow start to the January window may not be the worst thing for his side, as he continued: “It’s easy to get players in, but the key is to get good ones.

“We don’t want to bring players in just as a gesture, ‘oh yeah, look what we’ve done straight away.’

“We’d prefer to make sure we get the better ones.”

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to the Keepmoat Stadium to take on Doncaster Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

I think this will be something of a concern for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

With the struggles they are facing right now, you imagine plenty of the clubs fans will want to see some new recruits sooner rather than later, in order to give their side the best possible chance of forcing their way back up the table.

If that doesn’t happen, then there may well be questions asked of those behind the scenes at Sunderland, given the desperation there is from the stands for some form of change at the club sooner rather than later.

Indeed, given the questions there already are about the appointment of Parkinson given his challenging start to life at the club, that is something they may want to invite onto themselves.