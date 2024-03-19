Highlights Wrexham's automatic promotion hopes hang in the balance after a crucial loss against Tranmere Rovers.

Elliot Lee's recent struggles have fans questioning if he should be rested to rediscover his form.

Potential replacements like Tom O'Connor and Jordan Davies could step up if Lee is benched to shake things up.

Wrexham’s automatic promotion hopes remain up in the air after losing 1-0 at home against Tranmere Rovers on the weekend.

There are effectively six teams still in the race for the top three positions in League Two, with Mansfield Town, Stockport County, and Phil Parkinson’s side currently occupying those spots.

While Mansfield have built up a four-point cushion at the summit, both Wrexham and Stockport have been in patchy form of late.

It means MK Dons, Crewe Alexandra, and Barrow are still breathing down their necks heading into the closing stages of the season.

The Red Dragons will be keen to avoid the play-offs after previously failing to gain promotion via that route on six occasions.

If they are to avoid that lottery and secure an automatic spot, then it could require Parkinson to make a controversial call.

League Two promotion race (As it stands 19th March) Club MP GD Pts 1 Mansfield Town 38 42 72 2 Stockport County 37 30 68 3 Wrexham AFC 38 20 67 4 MK Dons 39 14 67 5 Crewe Alexandra 38 12 64 6 Barrow AFC 37 12 61 7 AFC Wimbledon 39 11 57

Parkinson faces big decision over Elliot Lee

Wrexham have largely impressed during their first season in League Two in 15 years despite starting it without their talisman Paul Mullin.

Midfielder Elliot Lee stepped up to the plate to provide the goals while the prolific striker was out injured.

The former Luton man has been a key figure in the club’s push for back-to-back promotions with 15 league goals to his name and is the frontrunner to be named player of the season.

However, Lee has looked slightly jaded in recent weeks, not least against Tranmere where he was sloppy in possession and failed to deliver in front of goal.

While his work rate certainly cannot be called into question, he looked like a player who was overthinking things, taking too many touches and over-hitting his final balls.

It has led some Wrexham fans to ask the unthinkable question of whether Lee should be rested to allow him to recapture his early-season form.

Saturday’s game away at Grimsby Town potentially offers the opportunity to do just that.

Tom O’Connor made a timely return from injury with a late substitute appearance against Tranmere.

The Irishman has mostly been used as a left-sided centre-back this season but has previously looked excellent in midfield.

He also appeared as part of a strong Wrexham line-up during a 7-1 win in a reserve game against Salford this afternoon.

The 24-year-old would be an ideal candidate if Parkinson decided to take drastic action over Lee’s recent form.

Homegrown hero Jordan Davies was once a shoo-in for the attacking midfield role before Lee arrived in town.

His 21 goals during the 2021/22 season looked to be the start of something special, but he has since found it difficult to break into the first team.

In truth, Davies looked a shadow of his former self when he came on for the last 25 minutes against Tranmere.

However, he is another player Parkinson could turn to if Lee is rested against Grimsby after scoring in the reserve team's drubbing of Salford.

Dropping Lee from the starting XI, albeit only in the short term, would arguably be one of the biggest calls Parkinson has made in his time at the club to date.

It would be controversial but is not without precedent as star man Mullin was dropped to the bench for a game against Sutton United in February after suffering a dip in form.

And it could be just what Lee needs to rediscover his own cutting-edge and help Wrexham to secure an automatic promotion spot in what has become a tightly contested race.