Phil Parkinson makes transfer admission involving Sunderland player ahead of 2020/21 season

It could be an interesting conclusion to the summer transfer window for Sunderland, as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion into the Championship.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table last term, after clubs in the third-tier agreed to conclude final positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

One player that didn’t feature much for Phil Parkinson’s side was Aiden McGeady, with the Irishman making 21 appearances for the club in total last season.

The winger spent the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Championship side Charlton Athletic, and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll have much of a future with Sunderland ahead of the new season.

It has previously been reported by the Sunderland Echo that the winger was involved in a training ground incident, which saw him not involved for their match against Blackpool back in 2019.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Parkinson revealed that the club are looking to move McGeady on in the near future, before stating that he is keen to give younger players a chance in his squad instead.

“We’d like Aiden to move on. We’ve got young players that we want to give opportunities to. Players move on and younger players emerge.”

Sunderland host Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light this weekend, in their first league match of the 2020/21 season in the third-tier.

The Verdict:

This isn’t surprising to hear this from Parkinson.

It’s well-documented that McGeady is out-of-favour at the Stadium of Light, and the club will be keen to move him on at the earliest of opportunities.

I still think he’d be a solid option to have in a number of League One teams this season, but there will obviously be questions over his wages, which could hinder any potential move elsewhere.

His days at the Stadium of Light are numbered though, that’s for certain.