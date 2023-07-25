Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson believes the club can follow the path in Luton Town in going from the National League to the Premier League.

Luton were in non-league as recently as 2014, but after a remarkable rise through the divisions, they secured promotion to the top flight after beating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May.

The Red Dragons will return to the EFL in the upcoming campaign for the first time in 15 years after winning the National League title last season, accumulating an incredible 111 points.

Wrexham are widely expected to challenge towards the top of League Two next season under the ambitious ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have significantly boosted the profile of the club since their takeover in 2020.

Parkinson's side are currently on a pre-season tour of the USA, during which they have lost 5-0 to Chelsea and beaten a young LA Galaxy side 4-0 and they will face Manchester United on Wednesday as they continue their preparations for the new campaign.

What did Phil Parkinson say?

Reynolds and McElhenney have previously stated that their long-term aim is to lead the Red Dragons into the Premier League and Parkinson believes it is a realistic ambition.

"I think that when you look at teams like Luton who go up, you've got to say why not?" Parkinson told the BBC.

"You have [a chance] because Luton were in this position, so I don't think it's a case of us getting carried away with it as ourselves."

"I think if you understand that you need to build a club properly, put the foundations in place like a Luton Town have done, then why can't Wrexham emulate them one day?

"It really isn't a case of us getting carried away with ourselves.

"You know, Bournemouth years ago under Eddie Howe were on the brink of going out of business and have gone in the Premiership.

"Blackpool have been in the Premiership. There's lots of examples, so, yeah, why not Wrexham?

"But of course at the moment we're concentrating on the start of this season."

Parkinson also praised Reynolds and McElhenney for the impact they have made at the club.

"For the area [of Wrexham], the positivity is incredible and the way that the success of the football club and the profile of the club has raised, the spirits in Wrexham, has been great to be a part of that," Parkinson said.

"Long may that continue because a team which is winning lifts an area and obviously, more importantly, Rob and Ryan what they're doing in terms of putting things in place for the structure of the club going forward is equally as important as winning games of football on a Saturday afternoon.

"We all want to be part of success, but also want to be part of building a football club, which is strong for many years to come."

Can Wrexham reach the Premier League one day?

Wrexham are certainly a club on an upward trajectory.

They will likely be incredibly competitive in League Two next season as they look to complete back-to-back promotions and with significant financial resources available, there is every chance that the club could continue their ascent through the leagues.

It is essential that the Reynolds and McElhenney remain patient and there is no guarantee of promotion in the fourth tier next season, with the likes of Notts County, Stockport County, Gillingham, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City and Mansfield Town among others all looking strong.

With a second series of their Welcome to Wrexham documentary confirmed, Reynolds and McElhenney will hope there are plenty more chapters to come on the club's journey.