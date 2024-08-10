Highlights Parkinson names Huddersfield, Rotherham as threats but believes Wrexham can succeed in League One.

Wrexham AFC boss Phil Parkinson has name-checked Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United as sides to watch out for ahead of the start of the League One season but confirmed he hopes to be in the mix at the business end of the table.

The Red Dragons are preparing for life in the third tier of English football after two consecutive promotions, but they're under no illusions that this season will provide them with their most difficult test yet.

Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City have all been relegated from the Championship and will be looking to make an immediate return to the second tier, but Parkinson has insisted that he wants his side to be in the mix for success.

Wrexham open their campaign at the Racecourse this afternoon when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to North Wales, and a good start to the season will be crucial if Parkinson's side are to complete an unprecedented three consecutive promotions.

Speaking on the eve of his side's first League One game since May 2005, Parkinson was under no illusions that it's going to be a tougher season than they've experienced in recent years thanks to the quality of some sides in the division, but is still hopeful that Wrexham can be successful.

Speaking to The Athletic, Parkison said: "There's a sense of realism. People see the spending power of teams.

"And how Rotherham, Huddersfield and teams like that carry Championship players anyway. Equally, though, we all want to be successful and are aiming to be in the mix."

League One is looking as strong as it has done for a number of years, and the sides relegated from the Championship will almost certainly be there or thereabouts come May, with all three sides looking strong.

Rotherham have been a juggernaut at League One level in the past, and with Steve Evans taking the reins at the New York Stadium and having been active in the transfer market, you'd expect the side from South Yorkshire to be one of the league's high-flyers.

Similarly, with Huddersfield Town, Michael Duff has come in and will have a point to prove after his disappointing spell at Swansea City, and with players like Michal Helik and Lee Nicholls still on their books, they'll pose a threat to most clubs in the division.

Parkinson seems fully aware that this is a huge step-up in quality, but will be quietly confident that his Wrexham side can spring a surprise.

Wrexham are capable of competing with the giants of League One

They may not win a third consecutive promotion, but the likes of Birmingham, Rotherham, Huddersfield and Bolton won't enjoy coming up against the Red Dragons this season.

With the likes of George Dobson, Dan Scarr and Ollie Rathbone moving to the Racecourse, Wrexham have been very shrewd in the transfer market, and those types of signings will compliment their existing squad nicely.

Wrexham's 2024 summer signings Player Position Club signed from Arthur Okonkwo Goalkeeper Arsenal Lewis Brunt Centre-back Leicester City George Dobson Midfielder Charlton Athletic Callum Burton Goalkeeper Plymouth Argyle Sebastian Revan Left-back Aston Villa Dan Scarr Centre-back Plymouth Argyle Ollie Rathbone Midfielder Rotherham United Accurate as of 10th August 2024

The likes of Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Jack Marriott, Steven Fletcher, James McClean and Elliot Lee, just to name a few, won't have any problem adapting to League One football, and coupled with their new signings, Parkinson has a strong squad at his disposal.

It may be too much to ask of Wrexham to make it three consecutive promotions, but there's no reason why they can't compete in the upper echelons of the League One table, and Parkinson clearly believes that his side can be in the mix alongside the likes of Rotherham and Huddersfield.