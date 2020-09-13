Phil Parkinson highlights the Bristol Rovers tactic that frustrated his Sunderland side

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has claimed that Bristol Rovers just came to time-waste at the Stadium of Light.

The Gas took the lead early in the contest when Luke Leahy netted the opener but Chris Maguire equalised with ten minutes left to secure the Black Cats a point at the Stadium of Light in their first match of the 2020/21 season.

Bristol Rovers will have been happy to go home with a point from the game, in what was a match that was often halted by various incidents in a scrappy affair.

Parkinson has admitted that Bristol Rovers only came to time-waste and that it couldn’t have got any worse for his side as they conceded so early in the fixture.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Parkinson said: “We couldn’t have started any worse, against a team that just came to time-waste and obviously that is helped by the fact that when the ball goes into the stands we haven’t got ball boys, and no-one knows what the rule is – can you get the ball quickly, sometimes it was allowed and sometimes it wasn’t.”

Sunderland are next in action when they take on Oxford United on Saturday, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Parkinson’s side.

The Verdict

Sunderland will have been disappointed with the result as they wanted to come out victorious from the game, however Parkinson is sounding a bit bitter.

You have to try and come up solutions when a team is beginning to frustrate you, and if you can’t do that then substitutes have to be perfect in the match.

If Parkinson knew there was potential for time-wasting to happen then himself and his team should have come up with a way of dealing with it in order to have got the three points come full-time.

It’s valuable points dropped early into the season.