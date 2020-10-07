Phil Parkinson explains senior Sunderland player’s recent absence

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that Will Grigg has had an X-Ray on a shin injury, as the club look to discover if he’s damaged a bone after a training ground collision.

Grigg was absent for Sunderland last night in the EFL Trophy, with Chris Maguire stepping in to replace the striker as Parkinson’s side beat Carlisle United 5-3.

In the wake of that win, Parkinson revealed the reason for Grigg’s absence.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, he said: “Initially, Chris wasn’t going to play – I was going to start with Griggy and Charlie [Wyke] up top, with Chris on the bench.

“But Griggy got a whack on his shin in training on Monday and we have had to send him for an X-Ray, but touch wood he will be OK and it won’t be too bad.

“So we put Chris in the number ten role behind Charlie, he got his two goals and I was pleased with his contribution.”

The 29-year-old has made three appearances for Sunderland so far this season, featuring twice in League One and once in the League Cup. However, the striker is still awaiting his first goal of the campaign.

Whilst it’s not been a start to the season that’s seen Grigg rediscover his best, Parkinson’s side are unbeaten (in 90 minutes) across all competitions.

In terms of League One – the most important competition of the season – Sunderland sit fourth in the table, with eight points on the board from four fixtures.

They are out of action this week due to the international break.

The Verdict

Sunderland will be hoping that the injury to Grigg isn’t serious.

The striker might not be at his best and hasn’t hit the heights expected of him with Sunderland, but he’s still a crucial member of the squad and Parkinson will not want to be without him for a long period.

If, and it’s a big if, Grigg hits some form, he could be the difference between Sunderland winning promotion or missing out on a long-awaited Championship return.

