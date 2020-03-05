Phil Parkinson explains reason for hold up in key Sunderland agreements

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says negotiations over contracts for a number of the club’s players have been delayed due to the uncertainty over which division the club will be playing in next season.

A significant number of the Black Cats’ first-team squad – including Jon McClaughlin, Alim Ozturk, Tom Flanagan, Joel Lynch, Duncan Watmore and Chris Maguire – see their deals at the Stadium of Light expire at the end of season, which is now little more than two months away.

Despite that, it seems talks over those new deals have yet to begin, although that does not mean they have been forgotten about by the club.

Discussing the situation with regards to those negotiations over new contracts for those players, and how Sunderland’s current position is influencing that, Parkinson told The Sunderland Echo: “Myself, Richard Hill (head of football operations at the club), and the chairman will have a chat about the situation.

“It is difficult, because of course at the moment we don’t know where we are going to be and that dictates a lot of things, mainly the budget, obviously.

“We need to sit down and make decisions with different budgets in mind.”

As things stand, Sunderland are fifth in the League One table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 12 games of the season remaining.

Parkinson’s side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Sunderland do have to tread carefully here, since the financial rewards they stand to receive vary greatly depending on whether or not they are able to win promotion from League One this season.

As a result, they will not want to be offering players Championship size contracts before they know they will be playing in that division, since that could backfire for them off the pitch if they then fail to secure that return to the second-tier this season.

However, given the number of first-team players there are out of contract at the club this summer, Sunderland will not want to wait too long to secure these contracts, since that could then see other clubs swoop in and secure the services of some of their key players without even having to pay a fee for them.