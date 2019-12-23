Phil Parkinson confirms growing interest in Sunderland outcast

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed that interest is building in Aiden McGeady, who has been cast out of the side as he looks for a move away.

The Republic of Ireland international was a crucial part of the side’s push for promotion last season and was set for the same role this season, however, much like the whole side, he has struggled to live up to expectations.

The Black Cats are languishing in mid-table at the moment as they sit six points off the play-offs at the halfway point of the season, having not won in four games.

Sunderland parted company with Jack Ross after a poor start to the season but the appointment of Phil Parkinson has done nothing to waver their problems on the pitch. The atmosphere on and off the pitch has not been great on Wearside this season and this has culminated in winger Aiden McGeady being told he can leave the club in January as tensions rise.

With the Irish playmaker available for a move away from the Stadium of Light, there is no surprise to see interest build in his signature.

While there has been no concrete talks between the player and other clubs, Parkinson commented on the current situation to the Chronicle ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Bolton on Boxing Day, stating: “There has not been any interest to me directly about Aiden, but I think there are one or two clubs from abroad who have contacted the hierarchy at the club.

“There’s nothing concrete at the moment, but in these kind of situations normally the player’s agent will be working on several situations and that’s why it was important to give Aiden time to try and sort things out.”

The Verdict

McGeady is clearly going to leave in the next month and the sooner this situation is resolved the better for all parties. There will be no shortage of interest in the winger as he still clearly has something to offer at 33-years-old.

Offers from abroad aren’t surprising either as he spent a large chunk of his career at Spartak Moscow in Russia, showing that he would be more than willing to do so.

Sunderland, meanwhile, would definitely need to replace his qualities in January as he offers what not many can in League One, and provides Sunderland with a lot of creativity that will be missed sorely.