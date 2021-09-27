Phil Jagielka shares message after reaching milestone in Derby County’s latest clash

Derby County defender Phil Jagielka has taken to Instagram to thank everyone who has played a role in his career after he made his 700th club appearance in Derby County’s clash with Sheffield United on Saturday.

After being released by the Blades following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the 39-year-old was given a chance to impress in pre-season by Rams manager Wayne Rooney.

Derby decided to sign Jagielka on a short-term deal in August following the defender’s trial.

Jagielka has managed to use his wealth of experience to his advantage during the 2021/22 campaign as he has produced some encouraging performances for the Rams.

However, off-the-field matters have unfortunately overshadowed Derby’s positive start to the season as the club entered administration last week and thus were deducted 12 points.

Currently bottom of the Championship standings, the Rams would have been hoping to pick up all three points in their recent showdown with the Blades.

Despite showing glimpses of promise in this particular fixture, Derby suffered a 1-0 defeat to United as Billy Sharp netted a winner at Bramall Lane in the 89th minute.

Following his side’s latest defeat, Jagielka took to Instagram to reflect on his career to date after reaching a personal milestone.

1 of 18 Have Derby County won the European Cup (Champions League) in their history? Yes No

The Rams defender posted: “700 club appearances and still going.

“Started my journey a long time ago and made some great friends and some fantastic memories, thanks to everyone who has been part of the ride!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Jagielka (@pjags06)

The Verdict

When you consider that Jagielka is now in the twilight of his career, it is incredibly impressive that he is still able to deliver the goods at this level for Derby.

The defender has managed to make 0.9 tackles per game this season whilst he has also won 3.7 aerial duels per match.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in the Championship, Jagielka will be determined to help Derby push on in the coming months as his side look to achieve a miraculous survival.

Set to face Reading on Wednesday, the Rams could potentially close the gap between them and Peterborough United to six points by beating Veljko Paunovic’s side at Pride Park.